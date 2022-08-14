Palmer didn't bring in any of his four targets in the Chargers' 29-22 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday night.

Palmer, the frontrunner for the No. 3 receiver job, got the first target of the night with neither Keenan Allen nor Mike Williams in action. The 2021 third-round pick turned in a solid rookie season with 33 receptions, 353 yards and four touchdowns on 49 targets, and the experience he garnered should serve him well in his quest to make a significant second-year leap.