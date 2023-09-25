Palmer is expected to see more targets moving forward after Mike Williams (knee) was diagnosed Monday with a season-ending ACL tear, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Palmer and 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston are both expected to take on increased volume in the passing game Williams' absence, though Keenan Allen should continue to work as the top target for quarterback Justin Herbert. Through three games, Palmer has 13 targets -- exactly one third of Allen's total and half of Williams' -- while Johnston has been targeted only eight times.