Coach Brandon Staley said there is a possibility Palmer (knee, IR) returns and plays again this season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Palmer has missed the required four games on injured reserve, but it doesn't sound like he's going to play this week against the Patriots. The Chargers have been rolling with a wideout group of Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, Jalen Guyton and Derius Davis in Palmer's absence.