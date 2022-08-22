Palmer is in the concussion protocol, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Palmer presumably got hurt during Saturday's preseason game, in which he toasted the Cowboys for 3-75-1 on four targets. He looks to be ahead of Jalen Guyton in the competition for the No. 3 receiver spot, though it's possible both guys play some behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. With his concussion occurring 22 days before a Week 1 matchup with Las Vegas, the second-year wideout should have enough time to make his way through the NFL's concussion protocol.
