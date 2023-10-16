Palmer (groin), who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to suit up for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Palmer practiced in full all week before being marked as questionable with a groin injury Saturday, indicating he may have picked up an injury during the Chargers' final session of the week. Nonetheless, he's expected to play versus Dallas. Palmer caught three of eight targets for 77 yards versus the Raiders in Week 4 while playing a season-high 85 percent of snaps, and he could once again be primed for a big role in the wake of Mike Williams (knee) being lost for the season. Los Angeles will officially reveal Palmer's status roughly 90 minutes prior to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.