Palmer is expected to see more targets moving forward, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Mike Williams (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Vikings.

Palmer and 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston are both expected to absorb increased volume in Williams' absence, though Keenan Allen should continue to work as the top target for quarterback Justin Herbert. Through three games, Palmer has 13 targets -- exactly one third of Allen's total and half of Williams' -- while Johnston has been targeted only eight times.