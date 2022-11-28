Palmer recorded five receptions on seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Cardinals.

Palmer was expected to serve as the Chargers' second receiver behind Keenan Allen, though he was ultimately overshadowed by DeAndre Carter. Even so, Palmer managed a pair of 18-yard receptions to turn in a decent performance. So long as Mike Williams (ankle) remains out, Palmer should keep a significant role in the offense. Entering Sunday, he had topped 100 receiving yards in two of his last three games -- the latter of which came with Keenan Allen on the field -- so Palmer has proven capable of providing spike performances when provided with the opportunity.