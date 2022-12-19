Palmer caught all five of his targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Titans.
The second-year wideout has seen his volume shrink the last two weeks with both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams healthy, but Palmer has stayed fairly productive with a 9-102 line on 11 targets. He could post big numbers in Week 16 even on limited looks from Justin Herbert against a reeling Colts defense that just got lit up by Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.
