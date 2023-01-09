Palmer secured four of six targets for 39 yards in the Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Palmer's modest performance was underwhelming within a Week 18 context, but it doesn't sully what was a career-best regular season that saw the second-year wideout post a 72-769-3 line across 16 games. Additionally, Palmer could be primed for a substantial role in Saturday's wild-card road matchup versus the Jaguars, considering Mike Williams exited Sunday's game with a back injury and could therefore be sidelined or limited against Jacksonville.