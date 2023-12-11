Palmer (knee) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate.

The Chargers didn't actually take the practice field Monday, but if they had, Palmer would have been in line for his first full practice since having his 21-day practice window opened this past Wednesday. Palmer will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play Thursday against the Raiders, but he seems to be trending in the right direction for a banged-up Chargers offense that's likely to be without quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) for at least Thursday's game and listed wide receiver Keenan Allen (foot) as a non-participant Monday.