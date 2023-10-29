Palmer (knee) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Palmer and tight end Gerald Everett (hip) are both officially listed as questionable but considered game-time decisions. Of the two, though, the Chargers are reportedly more optimistic about Palmer's chances of suiting up versus Chicago. Official word on both players will arrive roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
