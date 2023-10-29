Palmer (knee) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Palmer and tight end Gerald Everett (hip) are both officially listed as questionable, but the Chargers will likely gauge the health of both players during pregame warmups before deciding on their availability. Of the two players, the Chargers are reportedly more optimistic about Palmer's chances of suiting up versus Chicago. Official word on Palmer's status will arrive when the Chargers release their inactive list roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
