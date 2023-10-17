Palmer (groin) finished with four receptions (on seven targets) for 60 yards in Monday's 20-17 loss to Dallas.

Palmer finished second in receiving for the Chargers after being labeled as questionable with a groin injury that popped up late in the practice week. The 24-year-old produced solid results similar to his last two games after replacing the injured Mike Williams (knee). With the latter done for the season and rookie Quentin Johnston recording zero catches (on two targets) Monday, Palmer will continue to fill a key role as Justin Herbert's No. 2 option when the Chargers take on the Chiefs this Sunday.