Palmer is expected to serve as the Chargers' No. 1 receiver in Sunday's game at San Francisco with both Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) listed as out for the contest.

Following their Week 8 bye, the Chargers were without both Allen and Williams for the first time all season in last Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons. In their absences, Palmer stepped up to deliver his best performance of the season, reeling in eight of 10 targets for 106 yards. DeAndre Carter and Michael Bandy should continue to get expanded roles in three-receiver sets while Allen and Williams are out, but Palmer looks like the most reliable fantasy option among the Chargers' healthy receivers this week. The matchup with a formidable San Francisco defense isn't ideal on paper for Palmer, though the 49ers have done a better job at stifling the run game than the passing game this season.