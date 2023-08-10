Palmer (undisclosed) left practice early Thursday after suffering an injury during seven-on-seven drills, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Palmer went straight to the medical tent after the play that caused the injury and seemingly did so under his own power. According to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, head coach Brandon Staley had no concrete update on the Tennessee products injury after practice, so for now consider Palmer day-to-day.
