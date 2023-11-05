The Chargers placed Palmer (knee) on injured reserve Sunday.

Palmer had already been ruled out in advance of Monday's game against the Jets, but his move to IR ensures that he'll miss at least three additional contests beyond that. The Chargers brought back another receiver in Jalen Guyton (knee) from the PUP list in a corresponding move, but rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston will be the wideout most likely to benefit from Palmer's absence in terms of getting more snaps and drawing more targets. Palmer will be eligible to return from IR beginning with the Chargers' Week 13 matchup with New England on Dec. 3.