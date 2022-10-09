Palmer (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Despite taking a questionable tag into the weekend, Palmer always seemed like a good bet to play after turning in a pair of limited practices before upgrading to full participation Friday. With Palmer now having been formally cleared to suit up, he'll look to capitalize on the absence of top wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring), who is missing his fourth straight game. Palmer laid an egg in the Chargers' Week 4 win over Houston, playing 57 percent of the offensive snaps while drawing just one target.