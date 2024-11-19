Palmer caught two of his four targets for 23 yards in the 34-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

It appears as if both Ladd McConkey (6-9-123) and Quentin Johnston (six touchdowns this season) have surpassed Palmer, who was once presumed to be the team's defacto No. 1 to begin the year. The 2021 third-round pick has yet to surpass more than five targets in a game, but he's at least seen four or more targets in all but three contests this season. That low volume could change next week as the Chargers try to keep pace with the Ravens.