Palmer (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Palmer, who logged five catches on eight targets for 47 yards in this past Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Bills, is in the NFL's concussion protocol, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, which clouds the wideout's status for this weekend's game against the Broncos. Also not practicing Wednesday was Keenan Allen (heel), a context that leaves Quentin Johnston, Alex Erickson and Jalen Guyton as the Chargers' top healthy WRs at this stage of the week.