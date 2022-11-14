Palmer caught three of his eight targets for 44 yards in the 22-16 loss Sunday to the 49ers.
Palmer got another opportunity as the Chargers' No. 1 wideout with Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) sidelined, but he wasn't able to make the most of the opportunity seeing a three-week low of eight targets thanks in large part to a fearsome pass rush from the opposition. It's unclear when the duo of Allen and Williams will eventually make their return, but expect Palmer to be a consistent fantasy option for however long they're out.
