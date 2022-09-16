Palmer snared four passes on eight targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Palmer ultimately was top two in terms of routes run and offensive snaps among wide receivers with Keenan Allen (hamstring sidelined), but the second-year wideout didn't really make do with the additional opportunities. It appeared as if quarterback Justin Herbert and Palmer had a bit of a disconnect throughout the first half whether it be ball placement or precision of routes, but a touchdown in the waning seconds of the loss did end up salvaging what would have been a disappointing outcome for Palmer's fantasy managers. The Chargers, who saw Herbert labor through an apparent rib injury throughout the later stages of the fourth quarter, will have 10 days to heal up before squaring off against the Jaguars in Week 3.