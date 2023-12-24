Palmer had five receptions on eight targets for 47 yards in Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Bills.

Palmer continued to serve as the Chargers' No. 1 wideout after Keenan Allen (heel) was forced to miss his second week of action in a row. The former finished as his team's leading receiver, but failed to recreate last week's long touchdown grab. Palmer's eight targets tied tight end Gerald Everett (7-42-0) for the team lead in that category as well. The end result was a solid receiving line from Palmer, who has a chance to close out the year as the Chargers' top outside option if Allen is unable to return against either the Broncos next Sunday or the Chiefs in Week 18.