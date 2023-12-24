Palmer had five receptions on eight targets for 47 yards in Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Bills.
Palmer continued to serve as the Chargers' No. 1 wideout after Keenan Allen (heel) was forced to miss his second week of action in a row. The former finished as his team's leading receiver, but failed to recreate last week's long touchdown grab. Palmer's eight targets tied tight end Gerald Everett (7-42-0) for the team lead in that category as well. The end result was a solid receiving line from Palmer, who has a chance to close out the year as the Chargers' top outside option if Allen is unable to return against either the Broncos next Sunday or the Chiefs in Week 18.
More News
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Catches long touchdown in loss•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Returns from IR•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Full participant on estimate•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Won't be activated Week 14•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Limited after return designation•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Practice window opens•