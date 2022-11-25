Palmer is expected to remain the Chargers' No. 2 receiver in Sunday's game against the Cardinals with Mike Williams (ankle) listed as out for the contest.

Even though Keenan Allen returned from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury in last week's loss to the Chiefs, he was limited to playing 68 percent of the snaps on offense, so Palmer actually finished as the Chargers' top receiver on the night in terms of both playing time (92 percent snap share) and production (eight catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets). Expect Allen's usage to increase now that he's further removed from the injury, but Williams' ongoing absence once again frees Palmer up to handle reps against an opposing defense's No. 2 cornerback. Any uptick in targets that Allen receives Week 12 may come at the expense of running back Austin Ekeler rather than Palmer, as Allen typically works out of the slot and typically run routes in the same short and intermediate areas as Ekeler.