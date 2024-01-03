Palmer (concussion) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Palmer missed Week 17 with the concussion. In Week 16, he played 93 percent of the offensive snaps and commanded eight targets, turning in a 5-47-0 line with Easton Stick at quarterback. Palmer's limited participation puts him on track to return for Sunday's season finale versus Kansas City.
More News
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Won't play against Broncos•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: In concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Leading receiver on eight targets•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Catches long touchdown in loss•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Returns from IR•