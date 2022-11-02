Palmer (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, Palmer has reportedly cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but Miller relays that at this stage coach Brandon Staley has yet to confirm that the wideout will be available Sunday against the Falcons. Assuming no setbacks though, it appears as though Palmer is on track to return to action this weekend following a one-game absence, and if so he could be poised for a big role in Week 9, with Mike Williams sidelined by an ankle injury and Keenan Allen's status unclear due to a lingering hamstring issue.
