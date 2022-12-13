Palmer caught four of his six targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Dolphins.

Despite Justin Herbert attempting 51 passes, the second-year wideout saw just six targets, his lowest figure dating back to Week 5. The return of Mike Williams and the continual health of Keenan Allen may finally bump Palmer out of obviously must-start fantasy territory, but he's still been a reliable target in PPR formats given the Chargers' reliance on the passing attack.