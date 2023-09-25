Palmer recorded four receptions on seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Vikings.

Palmer saw four targets in the first half, but his involvement was overshadowed by a lost fumble that set up a field goal for the Vikings. That changed with eight minutes left in the game when he caught a ball tipped off the hands of Vikings corner Akayleb Evans for a game-winning 30-yard touchdown catch. Earlier in the game, Mike Wiliams (knee) suffered an injury that could keep him sidelined for further game action, which would in turn shift Palmer up the depth chart along with rookie pass catcher Quentin Johnston.