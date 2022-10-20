Palmer (concussion) didn't practice Thursday.
Palmer has one more chance to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but if he ends up sidelined this weekend, DeAndre Carter would be a candidate to see added Week 7 opportunities in the Chargers passing game versus Seattle.
