Palmer missed practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Palmer didn't appear to be hindered by any injury Sunday, when he played 98 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps and recorded a career-high 133 receiving yards in a 31-17 loss to Kansas City. He's seen either seven or eight targets in each of four games since Mike Williams (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear, with at least three catches and 60 yards in every contest. A return to practice Thursday would put Palmer on track to play in Sunday's game against the Bears, while another absence would hint at Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis and/or Simi Fehoko potentially taking on larger roles.