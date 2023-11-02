Palmer (knee) was officially a non-participant in practice Thursday.
Palmer now has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets. If the wideout ends up limited or out in Week 9, however, Quentin Johnston would be in line to see added opportunities alongside the Chargers' top pass catcher Keenan Allen.
