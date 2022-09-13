Palmer registered three receptions on four targets for five yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Raiders. He also carried the ball once for four yards.

After Keenan Allen left midway through the second quarter with a hamstring injury, it was assumed Palmer would immediately slot in as a shifty route runner and valuable target hog. While the second-year wide receiver did play 50 snaps, easily the second most among wide receivers behind obvious starter Mike Williams, he was unable to do anything with the increased workload. Instead DeAndre Carter drew the extra attention, and he capitalized with two 20-yard receptions including one that went for a score. Allen is expected to miss a bit of time which should open the door for Palmer to once again be a mainstay on the field, but his lack of obvious speed could be a detriment moving forward.