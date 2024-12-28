Palmer (heel) was donning a walking boot in the locker room following Saturday's 40-7 win at New England, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers may just be exercising caution with Palmer after he was forced out of Week 17 action late in the third quarter. He finished Saturday's game with four catches (on six targets) for 41 yards, which marked the third time in the last four contests that he surpassed 40 yards.