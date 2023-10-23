Palmer caught five of his seven targets for 133 yards in the 31-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The third-year wideout set a career high in receiving yards Sunday thanks to an excellent 60-yard reception that set up the team's second touchdown of the first half. Palmer has benefitted tremendously in the absence of Mike Williams (knee) posting a line of 12-270-0 in the last three games to go along with 22 targets. While he hasn't been a featured member in the red zone very often, Palmer's workload does make him a reliable option in most fantasy leagues that rewards points per reception. Expect the 24-year-old to be primed for another solid outing next week against the Bears.