Palmer caught two of his three targets for 16 yards in the 20-3 win Monday over the Colts.

The Colts struggled to muster any sort of offense which allowed a lethargic Chargers offense to putter through a game that was hardly in any doubt. Monday marked the third straight game in which Palmer drew seven or less targets after recording 58 from Weeks 6-13. The return of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams from their respective injuries has essentially relegated Palmer to fourth in the target chain with running back Austin Ekeler also a featured member of the passing attack.