Coach Brandon Staley declined Wednesday to offer an expected recovery timetable for Palmer (knee), Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Palmer, who is already on IR, will need to miss at least the Chargers' next three games but could be out longer as he works his way back from a right knee sprain. His absence creates space for rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston and veteran Jalen Guyton to work behind top wideout Keenan Allen in three-receiver sets.