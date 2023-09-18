Palmer caught three of his five targets for 13 yards in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans on Sunday.
Palmer once again saw a heavy snap share tallying 37 offensive snaps compared to Derius Davis' (11) and 2023 first-round pick, Quentin Johnston, who played just 10. Despite a lackluster ground attack, Justin Herbert and the passing unit primarily fed Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, essentially relegating Palmer to an afterthought. It's possible the third-year receiver could be involved more in what figures to be an offensive assault Week 3 against the Vikings.
More News
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Logs 55 offensive snaps in loss•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Should maintain role behind top duo•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Back at practice•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Goes down with injury•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Sliding down depth chart?•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Struggles in playoff defeat•