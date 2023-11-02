Palmer (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers' upcoming injury report will confirm Palmer's participation level either way, but the wideout did appear to be dealing with a knee issue during a portion of this past Sunday's win over the Bears. Palmer, who finished up the contest, ended up catching three of his four targets for 24 yards versus Chicago while logging 47 of a possible 69 snaps on offense.