Palmer caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Falcons.

Palmer had a quiet day against the Falcons, as his 11 receiving yards accounted for his lowest total in a contest this season. The veteran wideout played 63 percent of the Chargers offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest snap since Week 10. Through 11 games, Palmer has recorded just 24 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown in what has been an underwhelming 2024 campaign for the fourth-year receiver. The 25-year-old will be remain difficult to trust for fantasy purposes as the Chargers head into a Week 14 matchup against the Raiders.