Palmer tallied 36 yards on his one reception (two targets) in the 27-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.

The Chargers once again finished with more rushing attempts (39) than pass attempts (18) limiting any sort of volume Palmer might have been able to compile. It's a feast or famine fantasy system in Los Angeles dependent on wide receivers scoring touchdowns. It's possible there will be more passing volume against the porous Bengals defense next week.