Palmer exited Saturday's game at New England due to a heel injury.
At the time he was deemed questionable to return in the third quarter Saturday, Palmer had hauled in four of six targets for 41 yards. As long as Palmer is sidelined, DJ Chark and Derius Davis will be the tertiary options at wide receiver for the Chargers behind Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.
