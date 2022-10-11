Palmer tallied three receptions (six targets) for 24 yards in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Browns.

Keenan Allen (hamstring) surprisingly continues to miss time, but it hasn't really helped the fantasy prospects of Palmer who registered his second consecutive game with fewer than four receptions. Palmer had built up a bit of preseason hype after emerging as the team's No. 3 wideout during training camp, but he's been an inconsistent disappointment for a team that typically passes the ball plenty. A difficult matchup against the Broncos secondary is up next for Palmer and company.