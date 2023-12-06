The Chargers announced Wednesday that Palmer (knee) is being designated for return from IR, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Palmer's 21-day practice window thus opens, making him eligible to be fully activated to the 53-man roster at any point in that span. His presence would be a notable boost to Los Angeles' wide receiver corps behind Keenan Allen, as neither of Quentin Johnston and Jalen Guyton have yet proven themselves as a consistent playmaker. Depending on how confident the Chargers are in Palmer's health, it's possible he could be available in the lineup as early as Sunday versus Denver.