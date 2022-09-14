Palmer's teammate Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Kansas City.
Palmer profiles as the Chargers' No. 2 receiver in a game with the largest over/under of Week 2. He managed just five receiving yards on four targets in a 24-19 win over Las Vegas in Week 1, but Palmer's 75 percent snap share in the contest was third largest of his career. The Chargers used Palmer as their No. 2 receiver and DeAndre Carter as the No. 3 after Allen was injured last week, while Jalen Guyton barely got off the bench (five snaps).
