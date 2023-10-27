Palmer (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in a limited fashion Friday.

Palmer missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but his return to a limited session Friday suggests that he has a chance to play through his knee issue this weekend. Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Palmer sported a sleeve on his right leg while doing drills Friday. With the Chargers kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Palmer's fantasy managers will likely want to keep a close eye on news pertaining to the wideout to get a sense of whether he's trending toward playing or sitting out. If Palmer ends up being inactive for the contest or is available only in a limited capacity, rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston could step into a heightened role behind No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen.