Palmer (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Atlanta.
Palmer was placed in the concussion protocol after Week 6 and sat out the Chargers' last game Week 7. However, with the benefit of a Week 8 bye, he was able to pass through all five phases of the protocol, practice in full Wednesday through Friday and gain clearance to play this weekend. Palmer's presence will be key in a wideout corps down both Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (knee), while DeAndre Carter (illness) is questionable. No matter if Carter is able to join Palmer as active Sunday, the latter should be on the receiving end of plenty of targets from quarterback Justin Herbert.