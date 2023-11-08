Coach Brandon Staley relayed Wednesday that Palmer is dealing with a "knee sprain," Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Palmer was placed on IR ahead of Week 9 action, and is thus not eligible to return to action before Week 13. Beyond that, the wideout's timetable for a potential return has yet to be mapped out. "He'll be out for the four weeks for sure and then we'll just see from there," Staley noted. In Palmer's absence, rookie first-rounder Quentin Johnston, as well as Jalen Guyton, will have an opportunity to see added opportunities alongside the Chargers' top pass catcher, Keenan Allen.