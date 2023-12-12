The Chargers reinstated Palmer (knee) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Palmer has missed the Chargers' last six games, but after turning in three limited practices last week and then being estimated as a full participant on Monday's practice report, he looks set to return to the lineup Thursday against the Raiders now that he's been restored from IR. In his last five appearances for Los Angeles before landing on IR with a right knee sprain, Palmer made a fantasy splash with 19 catches for 360 yards and a touchdown over that stretch, but he could struggle to replicate that production down the stretch. The Chargers placed franchise signal-caller Justin Herbert (finger) on IR on Tuesday after he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 14, so Palmer will now be on the receiving end of passes from relatively unproven fifth-year quarterback Easton Stick, who will make his first career start Thursday.