Palmer (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular season finale against the Raiders.
Palmer didn't practice this week and will target a potential return to action in next weekend's playoff opener against an opponent to be determined. In his absence Sunday, DJ Chark and Derius Davis are candidates to log added snaps behind top wideout options Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.
More News
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Sidelined for practice again•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Not practicing•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Needs walking boot•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Picks up heel injury•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Scores on conversion pass in win•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Minimal production in loss•