Palmer (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Seahawks.
With Palmer -- who didn't practice this week -- ruled out, look for DeAndre Carter to see added Week 7 opportunities in the Chargers' passing game, more so if Keenan Allen (hamstring/questionable) ends up limited or out Sunday. Palmer will now target a potential return to action Nov. 6, following his team's upcoming bye week.
