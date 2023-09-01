As the coming season approaches, Daniel Popperof the Athletic predicts that Palmer will log a majority of the Chargers' No. 3 wide receiver snaps out of the gate.

During the 2022 campaign, Palmer recorded 72 catches (on 107 targets) for 769 yards and three TDs in 16 games, with part of his statistical productivity attributable to top WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams each missing a chunk of time due to injuries. Given that the team's top duo is back and healthy, along with 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston having been added to the mix, it looked like Palmer was trending toward a decreased role, but for now at least it appears as though he has yet to be overtaken by the promising rookie. That's something that could well happen once Johnston gains more pro experience, but early on Palmer could see enough volume in the Chargers offense to merit deep league consideration.